Over Rs 1.2 mln fine imposed on violators of plastic bags ban

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC), after imposing an exclusive ban on polythene bags, has imposed over Rs1.2 million fine on the violators since August 14, 2019.

Talking to APP, Director Chemcials and In charge Implementation Team sub-urban region of the Federal capital Dr Zaigham Abbas said the ban implementation teams had also seized around 2100 kilogrammes of polythene bags besides imposition of fine.

"The seized bags will be recycled to make more than 1,000 garbage bins and dumpsters that will be placed in schools, hospitals and other government institutions of the federal capital. While the collected fine has been submitted to the national treasury," he added.

Dr Zaigham told that the ministry had imposed the ban on use of polythene bags in federal capital to protect the public from its harmful impacts which were not only affecting human health but also the wildlife and ecology.

Following the imposition of ban, he said, four teams were formed on August 16,2019 for implementation of the ban in different areas of the city including the Presidency, the suburbs and the Industrial Area, for implementation of ban on plastic bags.

"The team members include officials of the MoCC, ICT Administration, Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad, Environmental Protection Agency and representatives from the media," he added.

To a question, he said the teams were fully authorized to take action against violation and to impose ban. The fine could be imposed up to Rs one lac on the wholesalers and manufacturers, Rs 10,000 on the shopkeepers and Rs 5,000 on consumers in case of first time violation. While the amount of fine could be increased on repeating the violations, he added.

Dr Zaigham Abbas said the use of polythene bags in the federal capital and its suburbs had now been controlled by 80 percent but the efforts would be continued till achievement of the target of 100 percent control.

