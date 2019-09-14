Over Rs 12 mln taxes recovered in two months: Mukesh Kumar Chawla

Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that the Excise Department of Sindh has recovered Rs 12172.986 millions in terms of various taxes during July to August during the fiscal year

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) : Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that the Excise Department of Sindh has recovered Rs 12172.986 millions in terms of various taxes during July to August during the fiscal year.

He said this while presiding over a meeting held in his office, said a statement on Saturday.

Director General Excise and Taxation Shabbir Ahmed Sheikh briefed the participants that Rs 1216.749 million was recovered in terms of motor vehicle tax, Rs 9064.656 million infrastructure cess and Rs 126.778 million Professional Tax.

He further said that Rs 9.

514 million was collected in terms of Cotton fees, Rs 800.683 million property tax and Rs 27.004 Entertainment Duty.

Addressing the meeting, Sindh Excise Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla expressed his satisfaction over the overall tax collection and said that a road checking campaign for collecting taxes from tax-defaulting vehicles would be started soon.

The campaign would, however, be widely publicized before launching so that owners of the tax defaulting vehicles can submit their due taxes on time.

He advised the owners of the tax defaulting vehicles to deposit their taxes immediately to avoid any unpleasant situation.