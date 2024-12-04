Over Rs 120mln Fine Imposed On 64,000 Smoke-emitting Vehicles This Year
Sumaira FH Published December 04, 2024 | 02:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Traffic Police imposed fine of more than Rs 120 million on 64,000 smoke-emitting
vehicles during its on-going anti smog crackdown in the provincial capital this year.
According to a spokesman for the traffic police department, a total of 12,000 vehicles
that caused pollution by transporting sand, dirt, and other materials without proper
coverings were also fined.
Additionally, 661 vehicles in poor condition had their route permits cancelled, while
more than 27,000 vehicles were temporarily shutdown as part of the operation.
Special measures including a complete ban on heavy traffic entering the city on
Fridays and Sundays to reduce congestion and air pollution. Further crackdowns
were conducted at entry points of the city, where vehicles carrying materials
like dust and sand were strictly monitored.
Chief Traffic Officer Ammara Athar emphasized that no tractor trailers were allowed
to operate without proper safety measures, such as tarpaulins and water for dust
control.
DSPs across the city were actively conducting special operations at entry
and exit points to enforce these regulations.
In response to videos of smoke-emitting vehicles circulating on social media, the
authorities had initiated further crackdowns. As part of a comprehensive awareness
campaign, more than 2,700 awareness lectures had been delivered in schools,
colleges, bus terminals, and public institutions.
Additionally, artificial intelligence systems were being used to issue fines, with
over 7,000 tickets being generated so far. The Lahore Chief Traffic Officer has
also sent official notices to government and semi-government agencies to address
smoke-emitting vehicles.
Recent Stories
KP CM Gandapur approaches IHC seeking relief in cases registered against him dur ..
PSX 100 Index crosses 105,000 points
Pakistan name squads for South Africa tour
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024
US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares martial law
Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a world record
Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulder in postal van collision
Biden announces $1 bn for Africa during maiden trip
Europe-loving Blinken on last trip to NATO before Trump handover
France's Macron slams calls to resign as 'political fiction'
Defying headwinds, German stocks hit milestone
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Crackdown launched on those employing children as labourers3 minutes ago
-
PPF crackdowns on fish frying points, imposes heavy fines23 minutes ago
-
LDA seals 93 properties, including 13 wedding halls23 minutes ago
-
SIU arrests two street criminals33 minutes ago
-
Eight outlaws arrested during search and strike operation in DI Khan43 minutes ago
-
Free surgical eye camp inaugurated in Uthal43 minutes ago
-
Int'l Volunteer Day for economic, social development to be marked on Dec 0543 minutes ago
-
Tessori condoles death of Admiral (R) Yastur-ul-Haq Malik53 minutes ago
-
Police recover kidnapped child from Karachi53 minutes ago
-
St. Lawrence college students, faculty pay awareness visit to Governor House53 minutes ago
-
KP CM Gandapur approaches IHC seeking relief in cases registered against him during PTI protest56 minutes ago
-
Dar briefs diplomats on situation caused by PTI protest; reaffirms Red Zone's security1 hour ago