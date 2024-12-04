Over Rs 120mln fine imposed on 64,000 smoke-emitting vehicles this year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Traffic Police imposed fine of more than Rs 120 million on 64,000 smoke-emitting

vehicles during its on-going anti smog crackdown in the provincial capital this year.

According to a spokesman for the traffic police department, a total of 12,000 vehicles

that caused pollution by transporting sand, dirt, and other materials without proper

coverings were also fined.

Additionally, 661 vehicles in poor condition had their route permits cancelled, while

more than 27,000 vehicles were temporarily shutdown as part of the operation.

Special measures including a complete ban on heavy traffic entering the city on

Fridays and Sundays to reduce congestion and air pollution. Further crackdowns

were conducted at entry points of the city, where vehicles carrying materials

like dust and sand were strictly monitored.

Chief Traffic Officer Ammara Athar emphasized that no tractor trailers were allowed

to operate without proper safety measures, such as tarpaulins and water for dust

control.

DSPs across the city were actively conducting special operations at entry

and exit points to enforce these regulations.

In response to videos of smoke-emitting vehicles circulating on social media, the

authorities had initiated further crackdowns. As part of a comprehensive awareness

campaign, more than 2,700 awareness lectures had been delivered in schools,

colleges, bus terminals, and public institutions.

Additionally, artificial intelligence systems were being used to issue fines, with

over 7,000 tickets being generated so far. The Lahore Chief Traffic Officer has

also sent official notices to government and semi-government agencies to address

smoke-emitting vehicles.