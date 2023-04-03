Over Rs 1.38m fine imposed against profiteers in Hyderabad

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :The District Administration has imposed fines of over Rs 1.38 million on the traders selling essential commodities at high prices here on Monday.

According to a statement issued by Sindh Information department, under the supervision of Divisional Commissioner Bilal Ahmad Memon, Assistant Commissioners of Qasimabad and Latifabad continued the action against the profiteers in different areas of both Talukas.

Taking action, the officers of the district administration have imposed a fine of Rs 500,000 on Chase Up in Qasimabad, Rs 200,000 on Shaheen Dairy and Rs 100,000 on Super Save Mart for over pricing.

Commissioner along with officers of district administration visited "Bachat Bazar" in Naseem Nagar and conducted price checking and asked shopkeepers and vendors to implement government directives to provide essential items at fixed rates.

Meanwhile, Commissioner along with AC Latifabad visited different markets and imposed a fine of Rs 500,000 on Max Bachat and Rs 50,000 each on Nagori Dairy, Farhan Dairy, Madina Fairy and general store for over pricing.

The district administration officers also conducted price checking in Taluka City and imposed a fine of Rs 28,000 against 18 shopkeepers while Rs 2000 fine was imposed against four shopkeepers in Taluka Rural.

In all four talukas of the district, Bachat Bazaars were established to provide essential commodities to the poor people on cheap rates.