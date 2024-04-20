Over Rs 13m outstanding dues paid on orders of Ombudsman Punjab

On the orders of Ombudsman Punjab, more than Rs 13 million outstanding dues of the complainants have been cleared

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) On the orders of Ombudsman Punjab, more than Rs 13 million outstanding dues of the complainants have been cleared.

According to details, on the orders of the Ombudsman Punjab Maj (R) Azam Suleman Khan, the District Account Officer, Chief Executive Officer, District Health Authority, District education Authority, Municipal Corporation, Chief Engineer Central Zone, Building Department Punjab, Rescue-1122 Services Punjab and Chairman District Welfare Fund board have paid the pending dues amounting to over Rs 13.

6 million to 13 complainants.

13 complainants belonging to different districts had requested the Ombudsman Punjab that they contacted their respective institutions several times to get family pension, monthly assistance and pending dues.

In this context, the Ombudsman Punjab Maj. (R) Azam Suleman Khan issued orders to the departments concerned to pay the pending dues as soon as possible.