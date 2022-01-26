Over Rs 1.4 mln fine imposed on profiteers, hoarders

The Rawalpindi district administration has imposed fines amounting to over Rs 1.4 million on profiteers and hoarders during the month of January

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi district administration has imposed fines amounting to over Rs 1.4 million on profiteers and hoarders during the month of January.

According to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq, the district administration was conducting raids on daily basis in seven tehsils of the district to control profiteering and hoarding.

Some 30,853 raids were conducted during the ongoing month, during which fines of total Rs 1,426,500 were imposed on the rules violators, besides arresting several profiteers and hoarders, he added.

The DC said several profiteers and hoarders were also sent behind the bars in the district during the special campaign against the violators. The assistant commissioners had been directed to continue their raids particularly to control the prices of food items.