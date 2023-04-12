Over Rs 1.5m fine imposed over hoarding, profiteering

District administration launched crackdown against hoarders and profiteers and imposed over Rs 1.5 million fine during the month of Ramazan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :District administration launched crackdown against hoarders and profiteers and imposed over Rs 1.5 million fine during the month of Ramazan.

The price control magistrates raided at various places and made over 13000 inspections in last 20 days. Some 38 cases were got registered and 25 profiteers were sent to jail.

DC Umer Jehangir said that the price control magistrates were given the task of inspecting vegetable markets on daily basis in order to ensure the supply of food items at cheap prices in the open market.

Umar Jahangir said that the big hoarders and wholesalers have been made bound to sale and purchase on government rates and DC counters were established at all the big shopping centers of the city to provide direct relief to the public.

The deputy commissioner directed the district administration to launch crackdown in the entire city under Ramazan Act.