Over Rs 1.5m Released For Medical Treatment Of Cops
Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2024 | 07:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has released over 1.5 million rupees for medical treatment of police officers and officials deputed in various districts, including Lahore.
According to details, Head Constable Muhammad Asif from Bahawalpur received 500,000 rupees for treatment of physical disabilities and other ailments, while ASI Adil Ahmed from Chakwal received 300,000 rupees for major surgery. PHP's Adnan Aslam was given 100,000 rupees for treatment of various health issues, and Head Constable Muhammad Imran from the Telecommunication department received 100,000 rupees for his wife's treatment.
Constable Muhammad Asghar Chishti from Pakpattan and Shahid Akhtar from Rawalpindi were each provided with 100,000 rupees for their medical expenses. ASI Ghulam Muhammad's wife and Constable Mian Muhammad Saqib Mohsin received 50,000 rupees each for their treatment. Funds have also been released for other police personnel facing various health issues. These funds were issued following scrutiny by the Medical Financial Assistance Committee.
The IG Punjab said that further measures for the health welfare of the force will continue.
