Over Rs 16 Billion Disbursed Among Beneficiaries Under Benazir Kafaalat Scheme
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 31, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has disbursed over Rs.16 billion among over 15,00,000 beneficiaries from across the country so far under the Benazir Kafaalat quarterly payments (April-June).
“Till May 30, over Rs. 16 billion has been disbursed among over 15,00,000 beneficiaries which makes 46 percent of the total beneficiaries”, said an official source.
The disbursement of the quarterly tranche (April-June) of Benazir Kafaalat cash assistance to the beneficiaries is continued across the country in two phases to disburse Rs. 10,500 per household among over nine million registered beneficiary families.
In the first phase, the payments are being issued among the beneficiaries in all districts of Islamabad, Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.
The payments are also being disbursed in Peshawar, Mardan and all districts of Malakand and Hazara Division in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, all districts of Karachi Division and District Hyderabad in Sindh province and Gujranwala, Sahiwal, Rawalpindi and all districts of Sargodha Division and District Vehari in Punjab.
While payments to the beneficiaries in the remaining districts are being issued in the second phase.
The beneficiaries can receive their payment through the nearest centers after receiving message from 8171.
The beneficiaries, in case of any complaint, can approach the nearest BISP Tehsil offices or call the toll-free helpline number 080026477 of the Benazir Income Support Program.
The special control room has been activated in the BISP headquarters to address the complaints of the beneficiaries promptly.
However, the beneficiaries can also contact the officials on WhatsApp numbers including 03018472841 (Hyderabad District), 03018472838 (Karachi Division), 03175370095 (South Punjab), 03202399616 (Central Punjab), 03028238564 (North Punjab), 03492883482 (Balochistan), 03155212820 (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), 03155213094 (Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan).
The messages from the Benazir Income Support Program are sent only from 8171, and messages from any other number should not be trusted. The officials of BISP have been directed to ensure the smooth disbursement of Kafaalat payments to the women without any deductions.
The staff has been deputed to monitor the process of payment disbursement and take immediate action against the agents responsible for deductions from the beneficiary’s payments.
The BISP is currently supporting 9.3 million deserving families and acting as a lifeline for those facing economic hardship.
The Unconditional Cash Transfers (UCT) program, also known as the 'Benazir Kafaalat Programme', is the core initiative of BISP and was launched in 2008.
Since its inception, the UCT/Kafaalat initiative has grown to the extent that it is now the largest single cash transfer program in Pakistan's history.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan declines to meet FIA on cyber crime investigation
Ignoring the importance of digital terrorism accounts for 60% of the country's p ..
Babar Azam reflects on T20I series loss against England
Former US President Donald Trump convicted in fraud case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 May 2024
HRCP builds case for a constitutional amendment to strengthen local governments
Govt importing urea to ensure uninterrupted supply to farmers: Rana Tanveer
First women-led home appliances workshop opens in Multan
Osama Mir directly contacts Mohsin Naqvi for not being selected for T20I World s ..
Rafah battles intensify as Israel seizes key corridor
Training vital for positive use of technology: Shaza Fatima
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police carry out search operations in ARL Colony, Railway Station, adjoining areas7 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan declines to meet FIA on cyber crime investigation16 minutes ago
-
Five-day anti polio campaign in KP from June 317 minutes ago
-
Six die, seven injured in Malam Jabba road mishap17 minutes ago
-
Provincial consultation on development of national guidelines for prevention, treatment of Anemia he ..27 minutes ago
-
'ACE committed to take action against anti-social elements'27 minutes ago
-
Three-month empowering women educators program concludes at SBBWU36 minutes ago
-
Robber injured in shootout36 minutes ago
-
Pakistani Pilgrims advised to take extra heats-related cautions during Hajj36 minutes ago
-
20 held for violating rules37 minutes ago
-
PESCO restores power supply from Kohat grid station: Spokesman37 minutes ago
-
Dialogue only way to peace in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah37 minutes ago