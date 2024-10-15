Over Rs 1.6m Fine Imposed On 564 Shopkeepers For Profiteering
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 15, 2024 | 06:48 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) In a decisive move to curb inflation and ensure fair pricing, Deputy Commissioner Lodhran Abdur Rauf Mehr called upon Price Control Magistrates to enhance their performance in combating inflation.
He announced that the district administration’s action plan on price control was on full swing.
During a review meeting held at the committee room of the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Abdur Rauf Mehr highlighted the results of the ongoing campaign against profiteering. He revealed that a total of 130 violators have been arrested for profiteering and one FIR got registered.
Special Price Control Magistrates have conducted 5,636 inspections, resulting in fines on 564 profiteers, amounting to a total of 1.
69 million rupees. The meeting included the Assistant Commissioners of all three tehsils, District Officer Industries Abdur Rauf, and various Price Control Magistrates.
Deputy Commissioner Mehr emphasized the importance of holding violators accountable. He directed magistrates to intensify their inspections and impose heavy penalties on violators. He also called for strict actions, including FIRs and substantial fines, against those exploiting consumers with unfair prices.
“Providing protection to the public from profiteers and hoarders remains our utmost priority,” he added.
Deputy Commissioner Mehr urged Price Control Magistrates to expand the scope of their inspections and exercise full authority in sending habitual violators to jail.
