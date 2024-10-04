Over Rs. 1.77bn Spent On Welfare Initiatives This Year
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 04, 2024 | 08:31 PM
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said on Friday that in the first nine months of this year, more than Rs. 1.77 billion had been allocated for welfare initiatives, significantly surpassing expenditures from previous years
According to details, Rs. 625 million were disbursed as educational scholarships for police employees' children. Employees facing health issues received Rs. 196.3 million in medical grants. As a wedding gift, Rs. 447.9 million was allocated for daughters of police employees. The families of the police employees were provided Rs.
53.4 million for funeral expenses.
Farewell grants amounted to Rs. 231.5 million, while Rs. 180 million were given as a maintenance allowance to employees’ families. Furthermore, Rs. 25 million were given for construction of homes for families of police martyrs, and over Rs. 23 million were provided for emergency assistance and legal financial aid to employees.
IG Punjab said that financial difficulties faced by employees have been alleviated through the Police Welfare Fund and departmental welfare resources, and efforts are being made to further enhance welfare initiatives for the police force.
