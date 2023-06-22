Over Rs. 18 billion disbursed under Benazir Kafaalat during last three days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has disbursed a total of Rs18.77 billion among 2.85 million deserving women under Benazir Kafaalat program during the last three days.

According to the Spokesperson BISP, Benazir education Stipends have also been paid to the mothers of 7,41,000 school-going children. So far, about 25 percent of the deserving women have received their quarterly assistance.

Benazir Income Support Programme has been disbursing Benazir Kafaalat cash and Benazir educational stipends since Monday (June 19). After a 25 percent increase, this time the quarterly installment amount is Rs. 9000. About 81 billion rupees is being distributed to nine million deserving families under Benazir Kafaalat.

In case of any complaint, the beneficiaries must immediately report to BISP toll-free helpline 0800-26477.

All messages from BISP are sent from 8171 only, the spokesperson said.