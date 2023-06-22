Open Menu

Over Rs. 18 Billion Disbursed Under Benazir Kafaalat During Last Three Days

Faizan Hashmi Published June 22, 2023 | 08:40 PM

Over Rs. 18 billion disbursed under Benazir Kafaalat during last three days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has disbursed a total of Rs18.77 billion among 2.85 million deserving women under Benazir Kafaalat program during the last three days.

According to the Spokesperson BISP, Benazir education Stipends have also been paid to the mothers of 7,41,000 school-going children. So far, about 25 percent of the deserving women have received their quarterly assistance.

Benazir Income Support Programme has been disbursing Benazir Kafaalat cash and Benazir educational stipends since Monday (June 19). After a 25 percent increase, this time the quarterly installment amount is Rs. 9000. About 81 billion rupees is being distributed to nine million deserving families under Benazir Kafaalat.

In case of any complaint, the beneficiaries must immediately report to BISP toll-free helpline 0800-26477.

All messages from BISP are sent from 8171 only, the spokesperson said.

Related Topics

Education June Women From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Artificial Intelligence Office holds session on pr ..

Artificial Intelligence Office holds session on principles of generative AI

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) gives Rs 13 million ch ..

Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) gives Rs 13 million cheque to PHF for Aikman's outst ..

1 hour ago
 Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator M ..

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs CCoIG ..

55 minutes ago
 District administration establish 9 sacrificial an ..

District administration establish 9 sacrificial animal markets in Abbottabad

55 minutes ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announces Eid holidays

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announces Eid holidays

55 minutes ago
 International Islamic University (IIU) President h ..

International Islamic University (IIU) President hosts dinner in honour of Vice ..

55 minutes ago
PM meets John Kerry; emphasises resources' mobilis ..

PM meets John Kerry; emphasises resources' mobilisation under Loss and Damage Fu ..

55 minutes ago
 RWMC to remove around 9,000 tons of waste on Eid u ..

RWMC to remove around 9,000 tons of waste on Eid ul Azha

54 minutes ago
 Justice Isa, Justice Tariq recuse from hearing May ..

Justice Isa, Justice Tariq recuse from hearing May 9 riots trial case

54 minutes ago
 Gold prices decline by Rs.200 to Rs218,500 per tol ..

Gold prices decline by Rs.200 to Rs218,500 per tola

54 minutes ago
 Ducatis roar into Assen dominating the MotoGP fiel ..

Ducatis roar into Assen dominating the MotoGP field

54 minutes ago
 Strategy made to deal with flood emergencies: DG F ..

Strategy made to deal with flood emergencies: DG Faisalabad Development Authorit ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan