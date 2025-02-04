Over Rs 186 bln distributed under PMLYS ; Rana Mashhood

Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth Programme (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan, on Tuesday, said that loans worth more than Rs 186 billion had been distributed under the Prime Minister’s Loan Youth Scheme(PMLYS) so far

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth Programme (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan, on Tuesday, said that loans worth more than Rs 186 billion had been distributed under the Prime Minister’s Loan Youth Scheme(PMLYS) so far.

According to the PMYP office, Mashhood said that the scope of the PMLYS had been expanded and the State Bank of Pakistan had issued a notification in this regard.

The Chairman PMYP informed that in addition to the provision of loans to youth, loans for laptops would also be available under the PMLYS programme.

Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan further stated that students aged 18 to 30 from Higher Education Commission-approved institutions can avail the facility of getting laptops.

He said that youngsters going abroad for employment would also be eligible for obtaining a Rs one million loan while these loans would be given for training, visa, and travel expenses.

“Empowering youth is key to driving economic development and ensuring a prosperous future for our nation," he said and added that the PMYP office was striving to provide more opportunities for the youth of the country.