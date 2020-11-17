UrduPoint.com
Over Rs 2 Mln Disbursed Among Families Of Martyred Cops

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 07:50 PM

Over Rs 2 mln disbursed among families of martyred cops

The Welfare department, Shaheed Benazirabad, distributed cheques of Rs 2,877,140 among the widows and daughters of martyred cops, said a handout issued here on Tuesday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :The Welfare department, Shaheed Benazirabad, distributed cheques of Rs 2,877,140 among the widows and daughters of martyred cops, said a handout issued here on Tuesday. The DIG Police Welfare, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh, headed the meeting which scrutinized the cases of 20 widows of martyred policemen and distributed cheques of over Rs one million among them.

Addressing the beneficiaries, DIG Mazhar Nawaz said that the services of policemen who fell in the line of duty would never be forgotten by the department.

