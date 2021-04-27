Over Rs 2 mln fine imposed on 922 shops, super stores for profiteering

Special price magistrates conducted 4325 raids and imposed over Rs 2 million fine on 922 shops and super stores for profiteering during the last 15 days in the district

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) ::Special price magistrates conducted 4325 raids and imposed over Rs 2 million fine on 922 shops and super stores for profiteering during the last 15 days in the district.

This was disclosed by Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq in a meeting here on Tuesday.

He said that 133 FIRs were got registered against profiteers under the price control act and 16 shopkeepers were arrested for violating price act.

He said that drive against hoarders and profiteers was underway and strict action was being taken against shopkeepers and dealers for selling commodities at exorbitant rates.