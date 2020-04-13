UrduPoint.com
Over Rs 214 Mln Distributed Among 17,883 Deserving Households In Sargodha:DC

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 05:06 PM

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nair Sheikh Monday said that more than Rs.214 million were distributed among the 17,883 deserving household across the district under Ehsas Emergency Cash Programme in last four days

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nair Sheikh Monday said that more than Rs.214 million were distributed among the 17,883 deserving household across the district under Ehsas Emergency Cash Programme in last four days.

He said that 40,333 household were registered across the district for which 17 payments centers had been set up where payments were being made to the deserving from 7am to 7pm.

He also said that coronavirus tests of Tableeghi Jamaat members coming from Karachi were conducted and five of Tableeghi members' test were declared positive and they were shifted to quarantine center.

DC further said that under construction heart ward in District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital had been completed in record four days and converted into a 40-bed quarantine center. He said that disinfected spray was also being done on a daily basis in quarantine center set up at Agriculture College.

