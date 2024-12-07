Over Rs. 2.14bn Spent On Welfare Initiatives For Police This Year
Faizan Hashmi Published December 07, 2024 | 07:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Over the past eleven months, the Punjab police spent more than Rs. 2.14 billion on welfare measures for its personnel.
According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, Rs. 739.6 million were given as educational scholarships for the children of police employees. A total of Rs. 252.5 million was allocated under the medical grant category for employees facing health issues. An amount of Rs. 532 million was distributed as wedding gifts for the daughters of police employees, while Rs. 59.8 million was provided to families of the force for funeral expenses.
Additionally, Rs. 279.6 million were given as farewell grants, while Rs. 224.
6 million was distributed as maintenance allowances to the families of employees. For the construction of houses for the families of police martyrs, Rs. 36 million were allocated. Emergency assistance and legal aid funds amounting to over Rs. 24.1 million were also provided to employees.
IG Punjab said that Punjab Police is spending Rs. 10 million daily on the welfare of its officers, personnel, and their families. He emphasized that financial challenges faced by employees are being mitigated through the Police Welfare Fund, generated from departmental welfare resources and Punjab Police is committed to undertaking additional initiatives to further enhance the welfare of its force.
Recent Stories
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah
PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc
Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses
MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow
Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of country from today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
2 martyrs families given homes2 minutes ago
-
FIA busts Hawala Hundi gang2 minutes ago
-
Police centres address 96pc complaints this year12 minutes ago
-
Farmers advised to remove weeds from wheat crop12 minutes ago
-
NACTA holds a two-day Peace Poster Exhibition22 minutes ago
-
Gold rates declines22 minutes ago
-
142 policemen martyred in 636 terrorism incidents, 739 terrorists arrested in 2,981 operations: CTD22 minutes ago
-
Lahore stands second in pollution ranking32 minutes ago
-
IG Police Balochistan stresses to use modern technology for elimination of terrorist, criminal eleme ..42 minutes ago
-
Women University to host conference on linguistics, multidisciplinary research42 minutes ago
-
KPT, Port Qasim’s problems to be resolved on priority: Qaiser Sheikh42 minutes ago
-
Over 7.5 kg drugs seized in major bust42 minutes ago