Over Rs. 2.14bn Spent On Welfare Initiatives For Police This Year

Faizan Hashmi Published December 07, 2024 | 07:50 PM

Over Rs. 2.14bn spent on welfare initiatives for police this year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Over the past eleven months, the Punjab police spent more than Rs. 2.14 billion on welfare measures for its personnel.

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, Rs. 739.6 million were given as educational scholarships for the children of police employees. A total of Rs. 252.5 million was allocated under the medical grant category for employees facing health issues. An amount of Rs. 532 million was distributed as wedding gifts for the daughters of police employees, while Rs. 59.8 million was provided to families of the force for funeral expenses.

Additionally, Rs. 279.6 million were given as farewell grants, while Rs. 224.

6 million was distributed as maintenance allowances to the families of employees. For the construction of houses for the families of police martyrs, Rs. 36 million were allocated. Emergency assistance and legal aid funds amounting to over Rs. 24.1 million were also provided to employees.

IG Punjab said that Punjab Police is spending Rs. 10 million daily on the welfare of its officers, personnel, and their families. He emphasized that financial challenges faced by employees are being mitigated through the Police Welfare Fund, generated from departmental welfare resources and Punjab Police is committed to undertaking additional initiatives to further enhance the welfare of its force.

