Over Rs 2.19 bln disburse among 180,000 lockdown victims in dist Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :District administration have issued statistics regarding disbursement of financial assistance through Ehsaas Kifalat centres as over Rs 2.19 billion had been distributed among 180,000 lockdown victims across the district so far.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Headquarters and focal person Rana Ikhlaq Ahmad Khan said that the first phase of category three from Ehsaas Kifalat centers is underway.

He informed that the financial assistance was being provided to 36,000 victims through Punjab Insaf Imdad Programme and added that the second phase of this category would also be commenced soon.

Rana Ikhlaq said that 12 centers have been set-up for disbursement of financial assistance. He said that Ehsaas Kifalat centers would remain closed on Saturday and Sunday and will open again from Monday.