Over Rs 22 Mln Recovered During Road Checking Campaign: Mukesh Kumar Chawla

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 38 seconds ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 07:57 PM

Over Rs 22 mln recovered during Road Checking Campaign: Mukesh Kumar Chawla

The Sindh Excise Department recovered over Rs 22.1 million during the road checking campaign against tax defaulting vehicles from December 23 to January 10, across Sindh province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :The Sindh Excise Department recovered over Rs 22.1 million during the road checking campaign against tax defaulting vehicles from December 23 to January 10, across Sindh province.

This was stated by Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla in a meeting at his office here on Tuesday.

During the road checking campaign, a total of 29624 vehicles were checked and Rs. 22.106 million recovered in terms of taxes and penalties.

Secretary Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Abdul Haleem Sheikh, Director General Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and other officers attended the meeting.

Shoaib Siddiqui briefed the participants of meeting that during the road checking campaign, 978 vehicles were seized across the province for various reasons and the documents of 2166 vehicles were also seized.

The meeting was informed that Rs 4704824 were recovered from Karachi, Rs 3967677 from Hyderabad, Rs 2395168 from Sukkur, Rs 4635966 from Larkana, Rs 3160696 from Mirpurkhas and Rs 3241962 from Shaheed Benazirabad in terms of taxes and fines.

Speaking on the occasion, Mukesh Kumar Chawla expressed his satisfaction over the success of the road checking campaign and praised the performance of the officers.

He said that the public support in the road checking campaign was also wonderful and hopefully the owners of the tax defaulting vehicles would deposit their taxes soon.

He directed the concerned officers to encourage tax payers through media to pay their due taxes on time to avoid anyuntoward situation on road.

