Over Rs. 2.58 Billion Development Project Approved For South Waziristan

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2025 | 02:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved a development project worth over Rs. 2.58 billion for South Waziristan.

The project, titled "Special Integrated Area Development Programme", is aimed at accelerating development activities in the merged districts, particularly South Waziristan.

Initially, the project was estimated at Rs. 2.18 billion, but under the revised PC-1, an additional Rs. 400 million was added, bringing the total to Rs. 2.58 billion. Currently, Rs. 900 million has been allocated for the project's initial phase.

The project will be implemented with the support of various departments, including Local Government, Irrigation, Agriculture, Livestock, Industries (TEVTA), Youth Affairs, Sports, Culture, Forestry, Environment, and others.

According to official documents on Monday, Rs.

493 million has been allocated for the Local Government, and Rs. 379 million for the Irrigation Department. Separate funds have also been allocated for agriculture, industry, sports, youth affairs, the social sector, forestry, and youth internship programs.

The budget for the Youth Engagement Internship Program has been increased from 4.5 million to 15 million. Additionally, over 120 million has been added to the funds allocated for the TEVTA industry.

Similarly, new sectors such as Small and Medium Enterprises, Sports, Youth Affairs, and Non-Timber Forest Products have also been included.

According to the Department of Development and Planning, this project will be completed over a period of three years from 2024 to 2027, and the various departments involved will take responsibility for their respective roles.

