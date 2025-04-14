Over Rs. 2.58 Billion Development Project Approved For South Waziristan
Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2025 | 02:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved a development project worth over Rs. 2.58 billion for South Waziristan.
The project, titled "Special Integrated Area Development Programme", is aimed at accelerating development activities in the merged districts, particularly South Waziristan.
Initially, the project was estimated at Rs. 2.18 billion, but under the revised PC-1, an additional Rs. 400 million was added, bringing the total to Rs. 2.58 billion. Currently, Rs. 900 million has been allocated for the project's initial phase.
The project will be implemented with the support of various departments, including Local Government, Irrigation, Agriculture, Livestock, Industries (TEVTA), Youth Affairs, Sports, Culture, Forestry, Environment, and others.
According to official documents on Monday, Rs.
493 million has been allocated for the Local Government, and Rs. 379 million for the Irrigation Department. Separate funds have also been allocated for agriculture, industry, sports, youth affairs, the social sector, forestry, and youth internship programs.
The budget for the Youth Engagement Internship Program has been increased from 4.5 million to 15 million. Additionally, over 120 million has been added to the funds allocated for the TEVTA industry.
Similarly, new sectors such as Small and Medium Enterprises, Sports, Youth Affairs, and Non-Timber Forest Products have also been included.
According to the Department of Development and Planning, this project will be completed over a period of three years from 2024 to 2027, and the various departments involved will take responsibility for their respective roles.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
PREDA Announces Strategic Partnership with Kilam Law
Your Smartphone Just Got Smarter—Thanks to Infinix One Tap AI!
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2025
Lahore Qalandars beat Gladiators by 79 runs to register first win in PSL 10
Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit concludes with Peace Charter
Paratore seals UAE Challenge Victory
UAE President affirms support for Syria’s aspirations for stability, developme ..
13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores latest innovations in diagnosis, tr ..
UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high note as more than 300 athletes ..
UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, says Nahyan bin Mubarak at IPSC 2 ..
Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transition to more sustainable, efficie ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Funeral prayers offered of two brave sons of Sindh police held in Larkana6 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 76,800 cusecs water6 minutes ago
-
Police Khidmat centers facilitate 41,000 people6 minutes ago
-
Over Rs. 2.58 billion development project approved for South Waziristan6 minutes ago
-
Ayaz Sadiq reaffirms Parliament’s support for overseas Pakistanis16 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi extends Baisakhi greetings to Sikh Community16 minutes ago
-
Under-construction Mirpur- Islamgarh Bridge project secures significant progress16 minutes ago
-
PREDA Announces Strategic Partnership with Kilam Law17 minutes ago
-
SC directs to complete trials of May 9 suspects in four months26 minutes ago
-
Cultural day celebrated with enthusiasm26 minutes ago
-
PM hails foreign remittances crossing record $4 bln mark in a month26 minutes ago
-
Barrister Danyal, U.S. Congressmen discuss trade, tariff relief26 minutes ago