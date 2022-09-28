Over Rs. 30 mln cash amount looted from security company van

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :The suspected accused have looted cash amount of over Rs. 30 million from a private security company van here on Wednesday.

The dacoity incident took place at National Highway in the limits of P.S Chhalgari when one of the 4 private security company vehicles, stopped at the roadside due to fault, said a police spokesman.

He said that four vans of a private security company were transporting cash amount of Rs. 300 million from Karachi to Moro and one of the vehicle occurred break issue and it stopped at the highway.

Hyderabad police reached the spot and started investigation of the incident.

He added that the preliminary forensic investigation showed that hammer marks were evident over the brakes while door and bonnet of the vehicle were also found opened that seems the incident was suspicious.

The spokesman further"Questioning of the staff in the van is underway to get concrete information about the incident."