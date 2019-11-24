Over Rs 31 mln to be spent on three irrigation schemes

(@imziishan)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) ::Three uplift schemes of irrigation department would be executed at a cost of Rs 31.695 million in the district under the annual development programme (ADP) 2019-20.

According to irrigation department sources, PC-1 of the schemes has been sent to the Punjab government for approval.

The process of tenders and execution of work would commence after the approval.

The schemes include: land acquisition for construction of river training works executed under PSDP with an estimated cost of Rs 11.695 million, lining of Hattar minor off-taking from Sidhnai canal.

Similarly, protecting village Kund Sargana, its surrounding localities and other infrastructure of tehsil Kabirwala from erosion of river Ravi at a cost of Rs 282.218 million.

The uplift schemes would be completed in two years, sources concluded.