Over Rs 31 Mln To Be Spent On Three Irrigation Schemes

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 54 seconds ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 01:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) ::Three uplift schemes of irrigation department would be executed at a cost of Rs 31.695 million in the district under the annual development programme (ADP) 2019-20.

According to irrigation department sources, PC-1 of the schemes has been sent to the Punjab government for approval.

The process of tenders and execution of work would commence after the approval.

The schemes include: land acquisition for construction of river training works executed under PSDP with an estimated cost of Rs 11.695 million, lining of Hattar minor off-taking from Sidhnai canal.

Similarly, protecting village Kund Sargana, its surrounding localities and other infrastructure of tehsil Kabirwala from erosion of river Ravi at a cost of Rs 282.218 million.

The uplift schemes would be completed in two years, sources concluded.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

