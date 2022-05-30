UrduPoint.com

Over Rs 35 M Vehicle Tax Collected

Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2022 | 06:19 PM

A total of 32594 vehicles were checked across the Sindh province during ongoing road checking campaign for collection of tax from tax defaulting vehicle owners while a total of Rs 35.70 million tax was collected

According to details, 8994 vehicles were checked in Karachi, 9620 in Hyderabad and 3442 in Sukkur, while 4632 vehicles were checked in Larkana, 3842 in Mirpurkhas and 2736 in Shaheed Benazirabad.

As many as 2108 vehicles had been seized for various reasons and papers of 2736 vehicles were confiscated.

As of 12th day of the campaign, a total of Rs 35.7 million tax was collected.

Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that the campaign to collect tax from tax defaulting vehicle owners would continue till June 3. The taxpayers can visit the Excise department's website www.excise.gos.pk for details of their taxes.

