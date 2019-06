Over Rs 36,110.281 mln released for water projects so far

The government has released a sum of Rs 36,110.281 million for various water projects under annual Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for fiscal year 2018-19 so far

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ):The government has released a sum of Rs 36,110.281 million for various water projects under annual Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for fiscal year 2018-19 so far.

According to the data of Planning Commission, out of total Rs 46716.962 million allocation in the outgoing fiscal year, an amount of Rs 36,110.281 million, has been released for water projects.

A sum of Rs 4736.070 million was released for Diamer Basha dam project, Rs.4550 million for Extension of Right Bank Outfall Drain (RBOD-II) from Sehwan to Sea, Rs 2000 million for Kachhi Canal Project, Rs 1500 million for Remedial Measure to Control Water Logging (Muzaffargarh), Rs 700 million for Remodeling of Warsak Canal System (Peshawar), Rs. 1000 million for Lower Indus Right Bank Irrigation and Drainage (RBOD-I) Qamar-Shahdad Kot and Rs.1050 million fir Makh Farash Link Canal Project.

An amount of Rs.

1750 million for Raising of Mangla dam Project, Rs 400 million was released for Nai Gaj Dam (Dadu), Rs. 500 million for construction of Mangi Dam, Quetta, Rs 990 million for Kurram Tangi Dam, Rs 1000 million for Darwat Dam Project, Rs 1014.545 million for construction of small storage dams (Balochistan), Rs 350 million for Sanam, Palai and Kundal Dams,, Rs80 million for Ghabir dam (Chakwal) and Rs 800 million for Basool dam (Gwadar).

Similarly, a sum of Rs 1000 million has been released for construction of small storage dams in Sindh, Rs.350 million for construction of small dams in Manshera, Rs.400 million for Gruk Storage dam Kharan district, Rs.1000 million for lining of distributaries and Minors in Sindh and Rs 1120 million for Balochistan Effluent Disposal into RBOD-II Jaffarabad.

Meanwhile, total allocated amount of Rs 17,000 million has also been released for Mohmand dam hydropower project.