Over Rs 3.9m fine imposed on 1,591 shopkeepers in Aug

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) The district administration conducted a number of raids and imposed over Rs 3.9 million fine on 1,591 people involved in adulteration, hoarding and illegal profiteering across the district during August so far.

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Abdul Rauf Mahr, special price control magistrates were making a crackdown on profiteers and hoarders across the district. According to a report, the price control magistrates imposed record Rs. 3.9 million fine and apprehended 527 shopkeepers, found violating the Price Control Act and six FIRs also got registered.

The magistrates conducted more than 53,000 inspections in various markets in the district and found 13,422 irregularities. They had imposed approximately Rs. 3.2 million fine on profiteers in the previous month of July.