Over Rs 3bln Distributed Among 270,000 Families: Chief Minister

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 06:42 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that more than three billion rupees have been distributed among 270,000 deserving families in the first two days under the CM Punjab Insaaf Imdad Programme.

In a statement, he said that 2.

5 million deserving families would be given Rs 12,000 each by the government as more than 600 camps have been set up to facilitate those affected due to coronavirus lockdown. He said that Insaaf Imdad Programme was aimed at providing necessary financial support to the needy and it was reflective of the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Every segment of society has been affected due to lockdown and the government was duty-bound to fulfill their needs. The government was selflessly serving people and no one could point a finger at the transparency of the programme, he added.

