Over Rs 3bln To Be Spent On Uplift Projects In Layyah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 06:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Secretary Housing South Punjab, Liaqat Ali Chatha, said that over Rs three billion would be spent on various ongoing and new uplift projects in Layyah.

Secretary Housing expressed these views during visit to Layyah on Thursday. He said that over five sewerage schemes were continued at Sharif Thal and Layyah city and added that work underway on war footing for provision of clean drinking water.

He reviewed various uplift projects and ordered initiating work on new sewerage, tuff tiles and clean water schemes after completing tendering process.

He ordered to ensure completion of work on all uplift projects within given time period. Chatha said that work was also underway on various schemes along with annual development schemes.

He directed officials concerned to identify the land for New Pakistan Housing scheme.

He warned that no compromise would be made on quality and transparency of ongoing uplift projects.

