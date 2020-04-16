Over Rs 3bn deposited in coronavirus Emergency Fund: Sindh Chief Secretary

Sindh Chief Secretary (SC) Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah Thursday said that Rs 3.14 billion had been deposited in the coronavirus Emergency Fund by the government departments and 948 individuals

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Secretary (SC) Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah Thursday said that Rs 3.14 billion had been deposited in the coronavirus Emergency Fund by the government departments and 948 individuals.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting of the coronavirus Emergency Fund, according to a communique issued here.

The meeting was briefed about the fund. He said that overseas Pakistanis had deposited Rs 14.

6 million in the fund through Eye Care Foundation.

He said that Rs 410 million were approved for the Field Hospital Expo-Centre Karachi. The CS said that Rs 300 million had also been approved for the upgradation of hospitals and medical equipments.

"All the hospitals of the province will be upgraded," he said and added that all the requirements of the hospitals would be met.

Provision of purchased medical equipments from the fund to the hospitals would be ensured, he said.