Over Rs 406 mln released for Industries production projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :The government has so far released an amount of Rs 406.930 million for various projects of the Industries and Production Division under the Public Sector Development Programme PSDP 2018-19) against the total allocation of Rs769.999 million earmarked for the current fiscal year.

Out of the total released amount, the government released Rs140 million for National business Development Programme for SMEs out of its total allocations of Rs200 million.

An amount of Rs147 million has been released for product development centre for composites based sports goods at Sialkot for which an amount of Rs200 million have been earmarked in the current PSDP.

The government also released Rs40 million for fruits, vegetables and condiments processing centre at district Naushehroferoze, Sindh for which Rs 96.280 million have been earmarked in the PSDP of current fiscal year.

An amount of Rs20.180 million have been released for Light Engineering Upgradation Centre for SMEs in Balochistan (LEUC) Hub, Lasbela Balochistan for which Rs22.885 million have been earmarked in the current budget.

The government released Rs28.720 million for Peshawar Light Engineering Centre (PLEC) Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa out of its total allocation of Rs46.

280 million whereas an amount of Rs15.650 million have been released for Hyderabad Engineering Support Centre (HESC) Hyderabad Sindh out of its total allocations of Rs30.894 million.

Another Rs15.380 million have been released for Fruit Dehydration Unit, Swat out of its total allocations of Rs19.940 million, the data revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Federal government has so far released Rs 617 billion for various ongoing and new social sector uplift projects under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2018-19 as against the total allocation of Rs 675 billion.

Under its development programme, the government has released an amount of Rs 244.825 billion for federal ministries, Rs 241.511 billion for corporations and Rs 42 billion for special areas, according to a latest data released by Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform.

The Planning Commission of Pakistan follows the specific mechanism for release of funds. During first quarter (July-September) it releases 20 per cent of development funds, in second quarter (October-December) 20 per cent, third quarter (January-March) 30 per cent and fourth quarter (April-June) 30 per cent.