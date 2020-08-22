UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over Rs 40.7 Mln Imposed On 20,508 Profiteers In 2020

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 04:00 PM

Over Rs 40.7 mln imposed on 20,508 profiteers in 2020

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :Under a vigorous campaign launched by Rawalpindi District government against profiteering and hoarding, fines amounting to over Rs 40.7 million were imposed on 20,508 shopkeepers during this year and 306 violators were sent behind the bars.

According to a Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Anwar ul Haq, the administration was conducting raids against hoarders and profiteers.

He informed that fines were imposed on the violators in seven Tehsils of the Rawalpindi district during last eight months. Teams conducted 128,959 raids in seven Tehsils of the district during the period and imposed fines on 20,508 violators, he added.

He informed that the administration also lodged 269 First Information Reports against the violators and the profiteers were sent behind the bars during operation.

The Administration had constituted teams to check profiteering, hoarding and rate lists of daily use items while on the recommendations of the teams, several cases were also registered.

Following the directives of the Punjab government, teams checked hoarding and profiteering and those found indulged in violation of the law were sent behind the bars while several persons found involved in profiteering, not displaying price lists and violating hygiene standards were also issued warnings, he added.

He said, the special campaign would continue to ensure provision of daily use items on controlled rates. The steps were being taken aimed at providing relief to the consumers, he added.

He said, all the assistant commissioners, special price magistrates and other officers concerned had been directed to regularly conduct surprise raids in open markets and visit different areas the district to check pricesof daily use items and take action in accordance with the law against the violators.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Visit Rawalpindi Price Market All Government Million

Recent Stories

LCCI Acting President Ali Hussam Asghar asks rich ..

5 minutes ago

Adhering to COVID-19 precautionary measures a nati ..

19 minutes ago

Opposition cannot cause any damage to PM Imran Kha ..

22 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority launches ‘Ch ..

34 minutes ago

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Rejects Idea of Moving Donbas ..

1 hour ago

Mir edges improved Quartararo in Styrian MotoGP pr ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.