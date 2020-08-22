Over Rs 40.7 mln imposed on 20,508 profiteers in 2020

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :Under a vigorous campaign launched by Rawalpindi District government against profiteering and hoarding, fines amounting to over Rs 40.7 million were imposed on 20,508 shopkeepers during this year and 306 violators were sent behind the bars.

According to a Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Anwar ul Haq, the administration was conducting raids against hoarders and profiteers.

He informed that fines were imposed on the violators in seven Tehsils of the Rawalpindi district during last eight months. Teams conducted 128,959 raids in seven Tehsils of the district during the period and imposed fines on 20,508 violators, he added.

He informed that the administration also lodged 269 First Information Reports against the violators and the profiteers were sent behind the bars during operation.

The Administration had constituted teams to check profiteering, hoarding and rate lists of daily use items while on the recommendations of the teams, several cases were also registered.

Following the directives of the Punjab government, teams checked hoarding and profiteering and those found indulged in violation of the law were sent behind the bars while several persons found involved in profiteering, not displaying price lists and violating hygiene standards were also issued warnings, he added.

He said, the special campaign would continue to ensure provision of daily use items on controlled rates. The steps were being taken aimed at providing relief to the consumers, he added.

He said, all the assistant commissioners, special price magistrates and other officers concerned had been directed to regularly conduct surprise raids in open markets and visit different areas the district to check pricesof daily use items and take action in accordance with the law against the violators.