Over Rs 41.37 Trillion Charged Expenditure Presented In NA

Muhammad Irfan Published June 24, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Over Rs 41.37 trillion charged expenditure presented in NA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :The government on Saturday presented in the National Assembly over Rs.41.37 trillion charged expenditure included in demands for grants and appropriations for the financial year ending June 30, 2024.

Charged expense included Rs. 28,898,039,594,000 for repayment of domestic debt, Rs.6,430,305,002,000 for Servicing of Domestic Debt, Rs.4,398,067,501,000 for Foreign Loans Repayment, Rs.872,218,501,000 for Servicing of Foreign Debt, Rs.46,690,000,000 for Repayment of Short Term Foreign Credits, Rs.658,644,140,000 for External Development Loans and Advances by the Federal Government.

Similarly, these expense included Rs.4,017,000,000 for Superannuation Allowance and Pensions, Rs.

26,4000,000,000 for Grants, Subsidies and Miscellaneous Expenditure , Rs.10,000,000 for Pakistan Post Office Department, Rs.50,000,000 for Foreign Mission, Rs 369,105,000 for Law and Justice Division, Rs.4,000,787,000 for National Assembly, Rs.3,281,840,000 for Senate, Rs,596,646,000 for Staff, Household and Allowance of the President (public), Rs 812,380,000 for Staff, Household and Allowance of the President (Personal), Rs.7,561,128,000 for Audit, Rs.3,555,000,000 for Supreme Court, Rs.1,543,322000 for Islamabad High Court, Rs.7,786,255,000 for Election, Rs.1,250,195,000 for Wafaqi Mohtasib, Rs115,000,000 for Federal Ombudsman Secretariat for Protection against Harassment of Women at Work Place and Rs.390,621,000 for Federal Tax Ombudsman.

