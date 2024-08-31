Over Rs 4.2m Fine Imposed On Shopkeepers
Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2024 | 05:00 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) The district administration conducted raids and imposed over Rs 4.2 million fine on 1,717 people involved in adulteration, hoarding and profiteering across the district during the month of August.
Special price control magistrates were making a crackdown on profiteers and hoarders across the district.
According to the report, the price control magistrates also got arrested 546 shopkeepers for violating the Price Control Act, and six FIRs were registered.
The magistrates conducted more than 56,000 inspections in various markets and found 15,454 irregularities.
The price control magistrates had imposed Rs. 3.2 million fine on profiteers in the previous month of July.
