Over Rs 430m property tax recovered till Oct last

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :The Excise,Taxation and Narcotics Control department recovered over Rs 430 million as property tax during an ongoing year till October , registering a record improvement by over Rs 170 million compared to the last year in the division.

The department recovered Rs 430,877,456 till Oct 2019, exactly Rs 171,033,060 above the recovery of Rs 259,844,405 recorded in October 2018, Excise inspector Ehsan Khan Saddozai said on Wednesday.

The recovery of property tax in Multan city and Sadar areas was recorded at Rs 341.

644 million till Oct 2019 surpassing the last year's recovery of Rs 137.159 million by a whopping Rs 204.48 million, the official added.

Meanwhile, on the orders of the provincial secretary and the DG excise, Multan excise authorities issued notices to 3,500 defaulters of property tax with a warning to pay tax to avoid arrest and save their respective properties from being sealed.

A squad has been formed for action against defaulters which comprised AETO Malik Altaf, Inspector Ehsan Khan Saddozai and Inspector Abdul Majeed Nandla.