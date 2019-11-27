UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over Rs 430m Property Tax Recovered Till Oct Last

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 06:25 PM

Over Rs 430m property tax recovered till Oct last

The Excise,Taxation and Narcotics Control department recovered over Rs 430 million as property tax during an ongoing year till October, registering a record improvement by over Rs 170 million compared to the last year in the division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :The Excise,Taxation and Narcotics Control department recovered over Rs 430 million as property tax during an ongoing year till October, registering a record improvement by over Rs 170 million compared to the last year in the division.

The department recovered Rs 430,877,456 till Oct 2019, exactly Rs 171,033,060 above the recovery of Rs 259,844,405 recorded in October 2018, Excise inspector Ehsan Khan Saddozai said on Wednesday.

The recovery of property tax in Multan city and Sadar areas was recorded at Rs 341.

644 million till Oct 2019 surpassing the last year's recovery of Rs 137.159 million by a whopping Rs 204.48 million, the official added.

Meanwhile, on the orders of the provincial secretary and the DG excise, Multan excise authorities issued notices to 3,500 defaulters of property tax with a warning to pay tax to avoid arrest and save their respective properties from being sealed.

A squad has been formed for action against defaulters which comprised AETO Malik Altaf, Inspector Ehsan Khan Saddozai and Inspector Abdul Majeed Nandla.

Related Topics

Multan October 2018 2019 From Million

Recent Stories

Man who challenged Army Chief’s extension asks S ..

13 minutes ago

Emilia Clarke reveals lot of drinking during Shot ..

30 minutes ago

Punjab Highway Patrol register 136 cases on traffi ..

5 minutes ago

Two labourers injured in roof collapse

5 minutes ago

MNAs complain departments failing to resolve probl ..

5 minutes ago

Germany Does Not Support US' 'Maximum Pressure' Po ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.