Over Rs 47 Bln Disbursed Among 5.2 Mln Beneficiaries Under Benazir Kafaalat

Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2023 | 09:29 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ):Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has so far disbursed over Rs 47 billion among over 5.2 million beneficiary women under Benazir Kafaalat.

The disbursement of the fourth quarterly tranche of Benazir Kafaalat for the financial year 2022-23 has again started after Eid-ul-Azha holidays through banks' retailers.

Under Benazir Kafaalat, 90 lakh registered beneficiary families are entitled to a quarterly installment of Rs 9,000 per household.

BISP has already released over rupees 81 billion to its partner banks, that is, Bank Alfalah and Habib Bank Limited (HBL) for disbursement among the beneficiaries through their retail distribution network.

Along with Benazir Kafaalat, Benazir educational scholarships are also being given out to the children of registered families, however, 70 percent attendance in the school is mandatory to receive educational scholarships, said the spokesman of the programme.

In case of any complaint, beneficiaries can approach the nearest BISP Tehsil Offices or call on toll-free helpline number 080026477 of Benazir Income Support Program.

The BISP spokesman reiterated that any messages from Benazir Income Support Program are sent only from 8171 and message from any other number should not be trusted.

