Over Rs 4770 million collected in term of motor vehicle tax: Minister

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation, Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla was told on Friday that a total Rs 4770.163 million has been collected in terms of motor vehicle tax during the current financial year, from July 2019 to February 2020.

The Taxation minister was presiding over a meeting held in his office which was attended by Secretary Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Abdul Rahim Sheikh, Director General Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and other officers.

The minister directed the officers concerned to ensure timely and complete recovery of taxes and especially to speed up the collection of property tax and motor vehicle tax.

Briefing the meeting, Shoaib Siddiqui said that Rs 651.

480 million was collected in February 2020 in term of motor vehicle tax.

Giving break-up details, he stated that Rs 4036.314 million were collected from Karachi, Rs 340.999 million from Hyderabad, Rs 199.325 million from Sukkur, Rs 74.183 million from Shaheed Benazirbad, Rs 75.943 million from Larkana and Rs 43.399 million from Mirpur Khas.

Addressing the participants, Mukesh Kumar Chawla directed the officers to pay special attention to motor vehicle tax collection and a comprehensive road checking campaign should be launched as soon as possible to collect the tax from the tax defaulting vehicles.

He said that officers who failed to meet the tax targets would be taken to task and no negligence would be tolerated in the collection of taxes.