UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over Rs 4770 Million Collected In Term Of Motor Vehicle Tax: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 07:24 PM

Over Rs 4770 million collected in term of motor vehicle tax: Minister

Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation, Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla was told on Friday that a total Rs 4770.163 million has been collected in terms of motor vehicle tax during the current financial year, from July 2019 to February 2020

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation, Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla was told on Friday that a total Rs 4770.163 million has been collected in terms of motor vehicle tax during the current financial year, from July 2019 to February 2020.

The Taxation minister was presiding over a meeting held in his office which was attended by Secretary Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Abdul Rahim Sheikh, Director General Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and other officers.

The minister directed the officers concerned to ensure timely and complete recovery of taxes and especially to speed up the collection of property tax and motor vehicle tax.

Briefing the meeting, Shoaib Siddiqui said that Rs 651.

480 million was collected in February 2020 in term of motor vehicle tax.

Giving break-up details, he stated that Rs 4036.314 million were collected from Karachi, Rs 340.999 million from Hyderabad, Rs 199.325 million from Sukkur, Rs 74.183 million from Shaheed Benazirbad, Rs 75.943 million from Larkana and Rs 43.399 million from Mirpur Khas.

Addressing the participants, Mukesh Kumar Chawla directed the officers to pay special attention to motor vehicle tax collection and a comprehensive road checking campaign should be launched as soon as possible to collect the tax from the tax defaulting vehicles.

He said that officers who failed to meet the tax targets would be taken to task and no negligence would be tolerated in the collection of taxes.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Martyrs Shaheed Vehicles Road Vehicle Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana Mirpur Khas February July 2019 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorists attacks in K ..

54 minutes ago

UAE Wrestling and Judo Federation halts competitio ..

55 minutes ago

Russia Registers 6 New Coronavirus Cases, Carriers ..

1 minute ago

OPEC+ Ministers Continue Holding Bilateral Talks i ..

1 minute ago

Commissioner Lahore visits darbar Bibi Pakdaman

1 minute ago

Football: Vietnam to host Olympic playoff behind c ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.