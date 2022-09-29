UrduPoint.com

Over Rs 48 Bln Disbursed Among Flood Affectees So Far: NFRCC

Muhammad Irfan Published September 29, 2022 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :The National Flood Response and Coordination Centre (NFRCC) on Thursday informed that the government had disbursed some Rs 48.60 billion in lieu of emergency flood relief cash assistance of Rs 25,000 per household among 1,943,907 flood affectees so far.

According to the NFRCC central dashboard highlighting the Flood Response Management 2022, the government had earmarked a total of Rs 68.99 billion to provide emergency cash relief to a total 2,759,601 flood victims.

However, the cash disbursement was underway on daily basis where some 815,694 were remaining as per the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) data and the available remaining funding was Rs 20.

39 billion.

The devastating torrential rains have damaged some 2,056,805 houses, washed away 410 bridges and 13,074 kilometers road network across the country from June 14 till date after the onset of the monsoon season.

However, in the past 24 hours some 7,273 more houses were reportedly damaged in various incidents in flood-hit areas.

The torrential rains had caused some 1,666 deaths and injured 12,864 including men, women and children.

Some 84 districts were declared as calamity-hit with the maximum of 32 districts in Balochistan, 23 in Sindh, 17 in Khyber Pakhtunkkhwa, nine in Gilgit Baltistan and three in Punjab.

