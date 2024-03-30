Over Rs 4.8m fine imposed on shopkeepers over illegal profiteering, hoarding

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) District administration teams raided and imposed over Rs 4.8 million fine and got registered 269 cases against shopkeepers over illegal profiteering and hoarding during the holy month of Ramazan.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mian Usman Ali said that the performance of the district price magistrates was significant throughout the province during Ramazan.

Price control magistrates checked 86452 shops across the district and arrested 358 people.

He said that actions against illegal profiteers will be continued without discrimination. He directed the shopkeepers to display the official price list at prominent places and ensure the availability of food items at official prices.

