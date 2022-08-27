Financial aid of Rs.25000 under Flood Relief Cash Assistance through Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) is being provided to every flood affected families in the flood hit areas of Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :Financial aid of Rs.25000 under Flood Relief Cash Assistance through Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) is being provided to every flood affected families in the flood hit areas of Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. So far a total amount of Rs 4,784,057,630 have been disbursed among 190,326 affected families under the Programme.

In this regard special payment centers have been established in the flood affected areas. 170 campsites in Sindh, 23 in Punjab, 97 in Balochistan and 84 campsites in KP have been established.

Currently, 36,728 affected families have received Rs.927,798,712 in Balochistan; 112,159 families have received Rs.2,815,360,366 in Sindh; 11,409 families have received Rs. 286,557,000 in KP and 30,030 families have received Rs.754,341,552 in Punjab.

On the directions of Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety / Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Ms.

Shazia Marri all payment centers are kept open on Saturday (holiday) for the disbursement of payment to the affectees. The administration of Benazir Income Support Programme has directed the concerned staff who is present at the campsites to fully cooperate and facilitate the people in their respective regions.

Affected families can send their CNIC number to 8171 for registration in Flood Relief Cash Assistance program and upon receiving payment message they can visit their nearby campsite to receive their payment. A control Room has also been established at Benazir Income Support Programme headquarters to ensure smooth payments. People can visit BISP headquarters or contact at 051-9246312 from 08:00 AM to 07:00 PM for the assistance and other related information.

