Over Rs 50 Bln Disbursed Among 2,005,039 Flood-affected Families

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 27, 2022 | 08:05 PM

Continuing its commitment to provide relief to the flood victims, Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has disbursed over Rs. 50 billion among 2,005,039 flood-affected families

BISP is ensuring speedy disbursement of cash assistance worth Rs.25,000 per family among the affected families of Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan under "Flood Relief Cash Assistance".

So far, a total of Rs. 50.125 billion has been disbursed among more than 2 million flood-stricken families under the Flood Relief Cash Assistance across the country, said a media release issued here.

In Balochistan, 156,697 flood-hit families have received Rs. 3.917 billion. Whereas, 1,415,761 affected families of Sindh have received Rs. 35.394 billion. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 208,321 families have received Rs. 5.208 billion while 224,260 families of Punjab have received Rs. 5.606 billion. Meanwhile, in Gilgit-Baltistan, 331 flood-devastated families have also received Rs. 8,275,000.

Today, a total of 122,073 flood-ravaged families have received financial assistance from different campsites established in flood-hit areas, the release added.

A control room has been established at BISP headquarters to ensure smooth payments.

