UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over Rs 50m Cheques Distribution At NAB Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 11:50 PM

Over Rs 50m cheques distribution at NAB Karachi

Chairman Businessmen Group & Former President Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) Siraj Kassam Teli distributed the cheques amounting to Rs 50,172,648, among various state functionaries in a cheque distribution ceremony at National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ):Chairman Businessmen Group & Former President Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) Siraj Kassam Teli distributed the cheques amounting to Rs 50,172,648, among various state functionaries in a cheque distribution ceremony at National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi here on Thursday.

The cheques were presented to the representatives of state functionaries including Government of Sindh, Federal Board of Revenue, National Bank of Pakistan, Central Information Employees Cooperative Housing Society (CIECHS) and Fisherman Cooperative Society.

Speaking on this occasion, DG NAB Karachi Brig (R) Farooq Naser Awan expressed his commitment and cooperation towards the welfare of business community.

The DG NAB extended cooperation that NAB was making efforts to create enabling environment for the growth of business community and economy.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh National Accountability Bureau Business Teli Chamber FBR National Bank Of Pakistan Commerce Government Industry Housing

Recent Stories

Convicted Greek Anarchist Nikos Romanos Released F ..

3 minutes ago

UAE underlines commitment to promoting women, peac ..

26 minutes ago

UN's 2019 Emergency Plan for Venezuela Funded Only ..

19 minutes ago

Russia Could Build Prospective Nuclear Aircraft Ca ..

19 minutes ago

Biden Says if Elected US to Rejoin JCPOA if Iran R ..

19 minutes ago

No agreed target level for exchange rate: IMF

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.