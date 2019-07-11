Over Rs 50m cheques distribution at NAB Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ):Chairman Businessmen Group & Former President Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) Siraj Kassam Teli distributed the cheques amounting to Rs 50,172,648, among various state functionaries in a cheque distribution ceremony at National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi here on Thursday.

The cheques were presented to the representatives of state functionaries including Government of Sindh, Federal Board of Revenue, National Bank of Pakistan, Central Information Employees Cooperative Housing Society (CIECHS) and Fisherman Cooperative Society.

Speaking on this occasion, DG NAB Karachi Brig (R) Farooq Naser Awan expressed his commitment and cooperation towards the welfare of business community.

The DG NAB extended cooperation that NAB was making efforts to create enabling environment for the growth of business community and economy.