Over Rs 52 million cost incurred on security for Azadi March

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 16th, 2019) At least Rs 52 million cost incurred on security arrangements for Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl's (JUI-F) Azadi March that continued for 14 days in Islamabad, the sources said.

They said round 19,000 personnel from the Frontier Corps (FC), police and other law enforcement agencies from various cities were called by the Federal government for their deployment in the capital for securty of the Azadi March. The sources said that the security perrsonal were provided housing, petrol, food, and beverages for their duties that amounted to Rs.450 million for 14 days beside other expenses. The sources quoted the local Islamabad's administration about the figures of the cost incurred on the security arrangments.

The additional contingents of security personnel, they said, stationed in Islamabad and the costs of their food and transportation ongoing.

The government hired at least 680 containers for security arrangements. The sources said the single container cost was Rs.500,000, translating into Rs.71.40 million in total.



According to Rawalpindi-Islamabad Metro bus’s operations manager Shumaila Mohsin, Rawalpindi-Islamabad Metro bus was suspended from October 31 to November 15 due to the Azadi March which resulted into loss of Rs.3.30 million per day. The residents of Rawalpindi and Islamabad faced huge trouble due to Azadi March. They said the citizens were forced to hire taxis and online ride-hailing services for traveling in the twin cities.