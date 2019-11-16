UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over Rs 52 Million Cost Incurred On Security For Azadi March

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 02:04 PM

Over Rs 52 million cost incurred on security for Azadi March

The sources said that suspension of Metro Bus due to Azadi March caused loss of Rs.3.30 million per day for the local government.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 16th, 2019) At least Rs 52 million cost incurred on security arrangements for Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl's (JUI-F) Azadi March that continued for 14 days in Islamabad, the sources said.

They said round 19,000 personnel from the Frontier Corps (FC), police and other law enforcement agencies from various cities were called by the Federal government for their deployment in the capital for securty of the Azadi March. The sources said that the security perrsonal were provided housing, petrol, food, and beverages for their duties that amounted to Rs.450 million for 14 days beside other expenses. The sources quoted the local Islamabad's administration about the figures of the cost incurred on the security arrangments.
The additional contingents of security personnel, they said, stationed in Islamabad and the costs of their food and transportation ongoing.

The government hired at least 680 containers for security arrangements. The sources said the single container cost was Rs.500,000, translating into Rs.71.40 million in total.


According to Rawalpindi-Islamabad Metro bus’s operations manager Shumaila Mohsin, Rawalpindi-Islamabad Metro bus was suspended from October 31 to November 15 due to the Azadi March which resulted into loss of Rs.3.30 million per day. The residents of Rawalpindi and Islamabad faced huge trouble due to Azadi March. They said the citizens were forced to hire taxis and online ride-hailing services for traveling in the twin cities.

Related Topics

Islamabad Petrol Police Azadi March Metro Rawalpindi October November From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Housing

Recent Stories

Serbian President Vucic Hospitalized With Heart Pr ..

15 minutes ago

Shane Watson excited for PSL matches

44 minutes ago

Serbian president Vucic hospitalised

39 minutes ago

Alam Kabaddi club clinches trophy

39 minutes ago

Loan disbursement under PM's Kamyab Jawan Programm ..

42 minutes ago

Amid lockdown, rains, snowfall add to miseries of ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.