Over Rs 538 billion adds to circular debt in last fiscal year: Senate body told

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :The Senate Standing Committee on Power was informed on Thursday that with addition of Rs 538 billion during last fiscal year 2019-20, total circular debt stood at Rs 2,150 billion.

The committee which met with Fida Muhamamd in the chair, discussed the exact figure of circular debt, transparency in the recruitment process of meter readers and linemen in PESCO and alleged removal of domestic meters of small farmer by GEPCO and others.

It was disclosed in the meeting that less recovery was made due to change in consumer mix, installment facility to the domestic consumers and COVID-19 whereas COVID-19 impact was recorded as Rs 104 billion.

Additional Secretary Power Division Official said there was a uniform national tariff policy for all country except K-Electric. Some 121 billion units were generated during last year, he said.

PESCO Chief informed that there was acute shortage of staff and currently 14000 employees were working against sanctioned strength of 27,000 in the company. The government had granted permission to recruit 3000 employees in November 2018 but the process of recruitment could not be completed so far.

Efforts were being made to complete the recruitment process for assistant linemen and others as early as possible.

The committee was told that the result was not withheld by the testing agency but the process took time due to around 280,000 candidates and many candidates filled wrong roll numbers which were not machine readable and caused manual checking and sorting of the papers. All results were uploaded on the testing agency website and subsequently on PESCO website.

The CEO GEPCO informed the Senate panel that certain consumers have got connections under domestic tariff for their "Deras" but they were running single phase tube wells up to 7KW for irrigation of their agriculture land. The single phase motors having load from 4-7 KW caused overloading and unbalancing of general duty transformers, ultimately damaging the transformersThe meeting was attended by Senators Nauman Wazir Khattak, Ahmed Khan, Mushahid Ullah Khan, Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Muhammad Akram, Molvi Faiz Muhammad, Siraj ul Haq and Mushtaq Ahmed and other senior officials of concerned departments.