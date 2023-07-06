Open Menu

Over Rs. 54b Disbursed Under Benazir Kafaalat So Far

Muhammad Irfan Published July 06, 2023 | 06:56 PM

The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has so far disbursed over Rs. 54 billion among more than six million beneficiary women across the country under the Benazir Kafaalat initiative

According to an official source, the disbursement of the fourth quarterly tranche of Benazir Kafaalat for the Financial Year-2022-23 is continued successfully through banks' retailers.

Under Benazir Kafaalat, nine million registered beneficiary families are entitled to a quarterly installment of Rs 9,000 per household.

The BISP has already released over Rs. 81 billion to its partner banks; Bank Alfalah and Habib Bank Limited (HBL) for disbursement among the beneficiaries through their retail distribution network.

Along with Benazir Kafaalat, Benazir educational scholarships are also being given out to the children of registered families, however, 70 percent attendance in the school is mandatory to receive educational scholarships.

In case of any complaint, the beneficiaries can approach the nearest BISP Tehsil Offices or call on toll-free helpline number 080026477 of Benazir Income Support Program.

The BISP messages are only sent from 8171 while messages from any other number should not be trusted.

