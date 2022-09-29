UrduPoint.com

Over Rs 55 B Disbursed Among 2,234,859 Flood Hit Families Under BISP

Muhammad Irfan Published September 29, 2022 | 08:08 PM

Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) has disbursed an amount of more than 55 billion rupees among 2,234,859 flood-affected families

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) has disbursed an amount of more than 55 billion rupees among 2,234,859 flood-affected families. The BISP is providing financial assistance of Rs. 25,000 per family to flood affected families across the country.

According to the details provided by the BISP on Thursday, a total of Rs. 55,871,475,000 has been distributed to 2,234,859 flood-affected families under Flood Relief Cash Assistance in Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan. A total of 168,003 flood-affected families in Balochistan have received Rs.

4,200,075,000 while 1,562,651 families in Sindh have received Rs. 39,066,275,000.

So far, 229,133 families in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have received Rs.6,152,425,000 while 257,738 families of Punjab have received Rs.6,443,450,000. Around 370 flood affected families in Gilgit-Baltistan have received 9,250,000 rupees.

As on Thursday, a total of 90,241 flood-affected families have received cash assistance from various camps established in the flood-affected areas. A control room has been set up at the BISP headquarters to ensure transparency in disbursements.

