Over Rs 550 mln disbursed among 45384 people

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said that an amount of over Rs 550 million under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme has been disbursed among 45384 out of 77990 people in the district so far.

He said that amount disbursement under Ehsaas Kifalat programme was continued successfully .

DC Agha Zaheer Abbas expressed these views during media briefing about Ehsaas kifalat programme and steps against corona virus on Friday alongwith DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem.

He said that 69 counters were set-up at 18 ehsaas kifalat campuses for payment of financial assistance.

About corona virus patients, DC informed that three corona virus patients are under-treatment at district headquarters hospital.

He said that corona tests of 22 out of 143 Tableeghi Jamaat members were conducted so far from which two were tested positive.

DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem said FIRs have been lodged against four retailers over embezzlement in payment of financial assistance.

He said that foolproof security arrangements were ensured at all Ehsaas Kifalat centres.