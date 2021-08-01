UrduPoint.com

Over Rs 5.6m Fine Imposed On 1403 Profiteers In July

Faizan Hashmi 50 seconds ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 05:40 PM

Over Rs 5.6m fine imposed on 1403 profiteers in July

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :The price Control Magistrates had imposed over Rs 5.6 million fine on 1403 profiteers across the district during last month of July.

The district administration has obtained top position across the province in checking of prices of commodities as the teams inspected 4470 shops during last month.

The teams had also nabbed six profiteers while the cases had also been lodged against 12 others.

The raids against profiteers were being conducted across the district to ensure provision of commodities to citizens on rates fixed by the government.

Related Topics

Fine Price July Government Top Million

Recent Stories

15,279 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

15,279 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

26 minutes ago
 DEWA takes SDME 2021 teams to Decathlon Village an ..

DEWA takes SDME 2021 teams to Decathlon Village and R&amp;D Centre

26 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues decisions on MBRSC, MBR ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues decisions on MBRSC, MBRCH

56 minutes ago
 India assumes rotating presidency of UN Security C ..

India assumes rotating presidency of UN Security Council

1 hour ago
 Al Suhub Rest Area receives over 50,000 visitors d ..

Al Suhub Rest Area receives over 50,000 visitors during Eid al-Adha

2 hours ago
 ‏UAE and Tajikistan convene virtual joint commit ..

‏UAE and Tajikistan convene virtual joint committee meeting

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.