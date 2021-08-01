Over Rs 5.6m fine imposed on 1403 profiteers in July

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :The price Control Magistrates had imposed over Rs 5.6 million fine on 1403 profiteers across the district during last month of July.

The district administration has obtained top position across the province in checking of prices of commodities as the teams inspected 4470 shops during last month.

The teams had also nabbed six profiteers while the cases had also been lodged against 12 others.

The raids against profiteers were being conducted across the district to ensure provision of commodities to citizens on rates fixed by the government.