Over Rs 5.7m fine imposed on 237 power pilferers at Muzaffargarh circle

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) teams raided and caught 237 power pilferers red handed during recent month so far across Muzaffargarh circle.

Additional Chief Engineer MEPCO Engineer Mahar Nazar Muhammad said that the departmental teams along with task force raided and caught 237 power pilferers in the circle and imposed Rs 5.

7 million over pilferage of 3,21,737 electricity units.

He said that applications were sent against 139 power pilferers for lodging cases and added that the operation against power pilferers would continue without any discrimination across the circle.

He said that power pilferers are not only the thieves of nation and country rather enemy of Mepco consumers and urged the consumers to cooperate with special teams and task force made by MEPCO Muzaffargarh circle against power pilferers.