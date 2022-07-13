UrduPoint.com

Over Rs 5.8m Returned Back To Passengers Overcharged By Public Transporters On Eid-ul-Azha

Umer Jamshaid Published July 13, 2022 | 03:50 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) got returned over Rs 5.8 million back to passengers overcharged by public transporters during Eid-ul-Azha.

In line with special directions of Inspector General Khalid Mahmood, NH&MP raided against drivers and other staff of public service vehicles and got returned overcharged fares to passengers.

Additionally, 4,077 public service vehicles and 17,499 overloading vehicles were imposed heavy fines.

IG NH&MP Khalid Mahmood said that protection of passengers traveling on motorways and highways was top responsibility.

These initiatives are a continuation of NH&MP's 'No More campaign that yield positive results.'Motorway Police have chased over two thousand vehicles, stopped and imposed heavy fines for over speeding while spotters, variable messaging sign boards, and briefing officials deputed at main toll plazas have also played their due role in protection of passengers and enforcement of the law.

"NHMP is determined to serve the public with a new spirit and commitment," said a press release issued here.

