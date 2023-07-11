Over Rs. 63bln disbursed among seven million beneficiaries under Benazir Kafalat

Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has disbursed more than Rs. 63 billion among over seven million beneficiary women

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ):Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has disbursed more than Rs. 63 billion among over seven million beneficiary women.

BISP is disbursing the 4th quarterly tranche of Benazir Kafaalat for the Financial Year-2022-23.

Under Benazir Kafaalat, 90 lakh registered beneficiary families are entitled to a quarterly installment of Rs 9,000 per household.

Benazir Income Support Programme has already released over Rs. 81 billion to its partner banks, that is, Bank Alfalah and Habib Bank Limited (HBL) for disbursement among the beneficiaries through their retail distribution network.

Along with Benazir Kafaalat, Benazir educational scholarships are also being given out to the children of registered families, however, 70% attendance in the school is mandatory to receive educational scholarships, said the spokesman of the programme.

In case of any complaint, beneficiaries can approach the nearest BISP Tehsil Offices or call on toll-free helpline number 080026477 of the Benazir Income Support Program.

The BISP spokesman reiterated that any messages from Benazir Income Support Program is sent only from 8171 and message from any other number should not be trusted