Over Rs. 641 Million Distributed Under Ehsaas Emergency Cash In Tharparkar

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 07:15 PM

Over Rs. 641 million distributed under Ehsaas Emergency cash in Tharparkar

Under Ehsaas Emergency cash programme Rs. 641.31 million had been provided to 52981 deserving persons of District Tharparkar via 20 distribution centers, said Deputy Commissioner Shahzad Tahir on Thursday

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Under Ehsaas Emergency cash programme Rs. 641.31 million had been provided to 52981 deserving persons of District Tharparkar via 20 distribution centers, said Deputy Commissioner Shahzad Tahir on Thursday.

According to a hand out 13102 ration bags had been distributed among daily wagers and labourers in all talukas of district while procurement of 17800 ration bags from Utility Stores of Mirpurkhas and Badin was under process.Philanthropists and welfare organizations engaged in ration distributed had so far provided ration to 30394 families of the district, it added.

District Health Officer Dr. Mubeen Memon has informed that 8 quarantine centers and 13 Isolation wards had been set up in district while 27776 persons were screened at entry points of the district. He informed that all arrangements were in place to deal with Corona pandemic.

The DHO further informed that 226 people out of 259 preachers of Tableeghi Jamaat who were tested negative for Covid-19 were sent back to their native districts. Among them 122 belonged to Khaiber Pakhtunkhuwa, 43 to Punjab and 61 of other districts of Sindh, he said adding that remaining 33 persons to be sent back soon.

